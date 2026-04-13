The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Appropriate Adult's avatar
Appropriate Adult
11h

I saw the book still on the table at LAX last night. Unlike the rest of us there, it was not flying off.

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
11h

I've never heard (or read) of Lindy West or her husband before reading this post, so count me out of hating either one of them. Still, this was an interesting read, as it is baffling that such media giants would write about a book that has sold only 3000 copies. And if the reviews aren't complementary, it proves that "there is no such thing as bad publicity" isn't true.

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