9 Cocktail Hour Chat with Writer/Director David Avallone (Part 1)

Let’s talk comedy!! My guest today is writer/director David Avallone, who’s currently writing some very funny comics featuring Elvira, Mistress of the Dark! We discuss the wonderful Cassandra Peterson, classic comedy, and scoff at the losers who claim “wokeness” would’ve cancelled “Blazing Saddles.” And what about that new Disney live-action "Little Mermaid"?

You will also hear:

Finding the funny in serious films

Working with with what you know

Finding ties between comedy and real life issues

And more!

We had so much fun, in fact, that this is Part One of our two-part discussion.



More about David:

David Avallone is a freelancer from a long line of freelancers, born to a pulp fiction writer (Michael Avallone) and women’s rights activist (Frances Avallone).

Since graduating from Bard College in 1987, David has been involved mostly in independent film production (as a writer, editor, director, producer, actor, etc.), but in 2014 he branched out into comic book writing, mostly with Dynamite Comics. With them, he’s written LEGENDERRY: VAMPIRELLA, TWILIGHT ZONE: THE SHADOW, DOC SAVAGE: RING OF FIRE, BETTIE PAGE and ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK. For American Mythology, he’s written ZORRO: SWORDS OF BLOOD, and for Kevin Eastman Studios he’s writing DRAWING BLOOD and THE RADICALLY REARRANGED RONIN RAGDOLLS.

He lives in Hollywood, California with his delightful wife Augusta aka filmmaker, costumer and burlesque icon Penny Starr, Jr. and three cats who may or may not be secretly radically rearranged.

Connect with David:

David’s Website: https://www.davidavallonefreelance.com/Home.html



Join the Player Typer Guy Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stephenrobinson

Connect with Stephen:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SER1897

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ThePlayTyperGuy

Email: ser1840@gmail.com



Join the Player Typer Guy Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stephenrobinson