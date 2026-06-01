The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
3h

And look at the guys she chose to marry--Joe Dimaggio and Arthur Miller. How does that compute?

And somehow to squeeze John F. Kennedy in on the side...

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
2h

Happy birthday! What a lovely post, thanks for the break in the drudgery!

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