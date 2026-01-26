The Play Typer Guy

I'm thankful for Alex Pretti. He gave his life so others could live, and there's no greater love than that.

Note that we are going to have to work extra hard to protect the next victims (and we know there will be more) because Maladministration 2.0 has their captive, fully powered rightwing media human centipede. This is why the monsters there immediately smear their victims so that on every bit of reporting there are deluges of chuds below carrying forth their slander.

They're going to kill someone—just based out of statistics—who isn't an "angel" or whatever. So be prepared for that. Our best 'weapons' at this point are cameras and solidarity. All of the cameras. All the time. Keep resisting, keep recording.

I find all the “this has always been America, maybe you don’t know about the Trail of Tears” pedantry incredibly annoying. Congratulations, you know that we did evil shit in our history, you must have passed 6th grade social studies! Wait til you get to the chapter about internment camps in WW2. It’ll blow your mind, Will Hunting.

As you note, America can be defined either way. Define it by its greater ideals, or by its low points—if you go for the latter just because you think it makes you look worldly (I note, basically everyone you’re arguing with is aware of atrocities in American history!) you are agreeing with Trump when he says “you think we’re so innocent?”

