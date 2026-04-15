The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
3hEdited

Maybe when people say that they don't like politics, or social commentary, or morals, or religious views in their art form, they mean those that they disagree with. Those that they agree with are just part of the story, because, well, it's what they believe.

ETA: Any of these four mentioned above, or a combination of them can be overt to varying degrees or covert, but they are there. Not having read Weir's works, I can't say how overtly his personal views are presented in his books, but from reading your post, it seems that they are more covert than overt. If this seems confusing, I am sorry, it's clear to me what I mean, but I am not sure if I'm expressing it well.

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Emily Wojcik's avatar
Emily Wojcik
4h

Weir reminds me of when William Faulkner insisted his “A Rose for Emily” wasn’t about race or when Georgia O’Keeffe insisted her flowers weren’t sexual. Ok. But the meaning of a text never just lies with the author. The first thing you learn in grad school is how little authorial intent matters.

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