The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
2h

Starting a war usually increases support for the government, as a stand in for the country. Bush got that after 9/11, Netanyahu after 10/7. It's interesting that Trump, with his touch of merde, has only worsened Americans’ opinion of his maladministration with his not-a-war war with Iran. Since the war is unpopular and our co-combatant is Israel, it’s not a difficult political decision for Democrats to speak out against the Israeli government.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

I haven't seen the Vichy Dems do anything, really.

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