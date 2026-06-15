The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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otterbird's avatar
otterbird
9h

I was a nerdy child in the 1980s, who devotedly watched the old show on PBS. I got a lot of mockery for it as a kid, too, so as an adult, it was really gratifying to see the reboot become a worldwide phenomenon. And very, very gratifying to see my beloved Sarah Jane Smith come back and then get a (good) show in her own right (RIP Liz Sladen). But 20 years is a long run; you run out of ideas (excellent point you made about the change from Troughton to Pertwee being a huge reinvention for the original show). I haven't watched the current show in years. I'm sorry it's run is over, but I think it'll be back, some time from now. The lovely thing about the concept is that the good Doctor can come back looking like anyone, having had many adventures we didn't get to see in the meantime, and it'll be just fine. A really brilliant idea, and it only took the writers of the original show, what, six seasons to come up with it? :) It'll be fun, in my senior years, to see what a new crop of science fiction/fantasy writers do with it.

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Fluttbucker's avatar
Fluttbucker
7h

Davis did a great job bringing back the Doctor. He set the tone that kept the reboot relevant for its duration.

On the other hand, some of the scripts from his first era were pretty dodgy. I frequently got the sense that Davis & Co. pushed out a lot unpolished rough ideas just to make a deadline. Whenever they had a weak script, they counted on David Tennant's bottomless reservoir of charm to carry it off.

After bowing out gracefully, Davis should have kept his distance.

Gatwa, like Colin Baker in the '80s, was hamstrung by a flailing writers room and showrunners who were marking time.

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