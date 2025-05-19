The Play Typer Guy

Linda1961 is woke and proud
1h

I was stunned to see stories about Biden's age and cognitive abilities crop up recently, and then learned that some "journalists" have books out, or about to come out, about this "scandal."

Where to start with my rant about the MSM's obsession with Biden's age, and in fluffing up trump?

I'll start with this - the media has been saving the really juicy bits, in some cases, the criminal bits, for books to be published after the politician leaves office. Instead of reporting when they find out and verify, as they should do, they are waiting for the big bucks later. This isn't just a Biden thing, it's all part of the American media not doing its job and letting us all down as a result.

Joe Biden isn't in office, nor likely to be ever again, even if he hadn't been diagnosed with cancer, yet the media won't let it go. Maybe it's because they feel pride in hounding him out of office. The debate performance was bad, but not as disastrous as many remember it. Not their fault - I am having a hard time putting into words, but maybe the saying "the good old days weren't always so good" helps to explain it. We elevate good times of the past, and degrade bad times of the past. Could there have been a recovery from it? Not the way many Dems were acting, and they should have done it earlier, and behind the scenes, but finally they did it. repubs would have never done that to trump, which is a pity, because he has never, ever been fit for office. repubs are rewarded for propping up one of their own, no matter how vile, and Dems punished for doing the right thing.

The above got off track - faulting the MSM, but in the end, I go there - the MSM may occasionally confront trump and other repubs, and report on the bad stuff they are doing and how it's harming the country, but they really seem to save all of their ire for Biden and other Dems. It's gone beyond both-siderism, and into "all in for trump." Their billionaire owners want their precious tax cuts and sweet, sweet government contracts, so their "journalists" obey. Besides, they would probably get a tax cut too, as they all make millions yearly.

Sorry for the rant, but I don't trust the MSM anymore, and not towel is going to cover up the sorry state of American mainstream journalism.

belfryo
2h

" like when I spilled soda on my mother’s rug in 1985 and covered up the sticky stain with a towel."

That was YOU????!!!

