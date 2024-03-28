BONUS: Dan Reed Renders A Clear Verdict In The Truth Vs. Alex Jones
No comfort for old conspiracy theorists.
I reviewed HBO’s new documentary The Truth vs. Alex Jones for Primetimer.
Some excerpts:
It’s difficult to watch HBO’s The Truth vs. Alex Jones without wanting to punch the screen whenever Jones’ smug face appears. He’s truly a despicable person, and director Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland, Four Hours at the Capitol) wastes no time searching for any redeemable qualities. Reed provides a foundation for the documentary with a quick review of Jones’ career, which began in the 1990s on local cable access TV. He was a shock jock who built a following promoting crackpot conspiracy theories; his lies were never harmless but the targets were usually the government or faceless “globalists.” Sandy Hook was different and far more vile. The victims were real people, not shadowy figures from The X-Files.
A parent describes holding her dead son’s hand for hours “until it got warm” and “almost felt like a live hand.” No writer can fake those words. No actor can fake that pain. However, the documentary contrasts this gripping humanity with the contemptible self-indulgence of those who bought and sold Jones’ lies. Sandy Hook denier Kelley Watt says she’s just as convinced that no one died at Sandy Hook as the father of one of the victims is that his six-year-old son died. Wolfgang Halbig, a former InfoWars contributor, promoted the baseless conspiracy that the government faked 20 children’s deaths in a failed attempt to take away his precious guns. He cruelly sent photos of random adults to Sandy Hook parents and claimed they were their children who hadn’t really died. “If I’m that wrong and I hurt people,” he says, “I belong in a mental institution.” That’s perhaps the one true thing he’s ever said.
These Sandy Hook denying assholes are all missing a screw. How can you argue with actual parents? What more evidence do they actually want? May they burn in hell.
My sister refused to believe the massacre at the FL nightclub even as her son was taking her a friend who was a victim. I just don’t understand that mindset.
It's time to cut out the cancer.