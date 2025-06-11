The Play Typer Guy

llamaspit
15h

I would love for someone to give me the details on how the so-called radical leftists are pushing the Dems too far left? What does that mean?

Too much pushing for civil rights and for protecting minorities?

Too much protesting against genocide?

Too much opposition to get dark money out of politics?

Too much pushing for the rule of law to prevail?

Too much protecting the right to unionize?

Too much trying to protect the right to legal abortion?

As I see it, the party Dems have moved so far to the right trying to find the center in a futile attempt to cling to power that they are better described as closet Republicans. They fight for nothing and they stand for nothing, with very rare exceptions. And when one of them like AOC who actually is a Democrat tries to propose real change for working people, they leave her twisting in the wind.

Linda1961 is woke and proud
15h

Centrist Dems are targeting the wrong groups to ignore. They should be ignoring the political consultants and the focus groups telling them that appealing to the squishy center will create a Blue Wave in 2026. They should be listening to the Dem base, and stop taking us for granted.

Maybe the real trouble with centrist Dems is that they don't have any convictions other than keeping their cushy jobs, with benefits that most Americans don't get. Anyone with convictions would fight for them, and if you are a Congress Critter, you should fight for your constituents. So what if you lose? It's better to go down fighting than to preemptively give up. That is how I see centrist Dems - they gave up without a fight.

