The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
13hEdited

My wildly insightful reply post of the day: David French is absolutely insufferable and always has been.

Having said that, one rock solid tenet of conservatism is that conversion, empathy-whatever you want to call it-can only come from *personal* experience, which is the reason French could pooh-pooh Coates and the others. He, like most of the National Review ilk, can't imagine a world beyond their own noses. His community always treated HIM well, so he couldn't imagine his Black daughter would have a different experience. It's mind numbingly ignorant, but I guess it's also not surprising. Next thing you know he'll be ruminating harshly on the subject of sexual harassment when one of his girls gets catcalled walking down the street.

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belfryo's avatar
belfryo
11h

Some of my best daughters are black people!

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