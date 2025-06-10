The Play Typer Guy

Linda1961 is woke and proud
8h

MLK was, and still is, right. I hope that none of the protesters are engaged in violence. Real protesters, that is, not bad faith actors planted by the maladministration. That is how much I distrust the maladministration - they will be to ones to actually start the violence, and then stoke it for their own gain. I've heard reports that things were calm in LA until the National Guard arrived.

It's disappointing that so many in LE, the NG, and the military are obeying the convicted criminal in the WH. Maybe not all are obeying, and we just aren't hearing about it. Another entity that I don't trust - the MSM. That is sad, because I grew up trusting the MSM, but back in the day, the networks knew that they would lose money reporting the news, but also knew that they would make up for it with entertainment. They weren't afraid to speak Truth to Power, and to report what was really happening. If MLK had lived just a few years more, his approvals would have gone up, because by then, the public had turned against the Vietnam War due to the reporting of real journalists. We had real journalists then. Now, it's all about the money for the MSM.

Sorry to have gotten so far off topic, but the MSM's betrayal is a sore spot for a Boomer who remembers when they weren't a bunch of stenographers for a fascist "president."

Melinda G Young
6hEdited

You are correct. Dr. King was correct. And the people supporting violence are wrong about history. Research shows that nonviolent protests work much better at effecting change than violent protests - the 3.5% tipping point. The Civil Rights movement is an excellent example of this. But there have been many examples worldwide.

The theory of why nonviolence works is that it turns movements led by the young and activists into movements joined by the middle class. Once moms and pops and grands join, the youth in the military have a more difficult time following orders to shoot people. Once they crack and fail to follow orders to create violence, then the fascist leaders begin to lose support and power.

If protests are violent, they never gain support from the middle.

