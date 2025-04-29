The Play Typer Guy

llamaspit
1h

Nailed it again, Stephen! You have precisely described my opinion about the Dems, and about politicians writ large. Authenticity will attract support, and shilly-shally mush-mouthed, non- answers to simple questions will repel them.

If your only principle is "Vote for me, and I'll do good things but I can't say precisely what I stand for" you should go home and sit the fuck down. If you are afraid to take a clear stand on anything, go away. I don't have to agree with your every statement, but I can't support anyone who plucks their opinions from a focus group, and lets their own handlers water them down.

MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
42m

“Democrats like Slotkin wouldn’t know how to respond to electoral losses if they couldn’t blame the party’s left wing.”

I think you’ve hit on the core problem within the Democratic party these days. The recalcitrant old-school Dems are reluctant to forfeit having it both ways, by attacking Repubs AND their party’s own “radical” party faction, in order to preserve their comfortable political careers. But they can no longer fight us all. Lead, follow, or get out of the way, Democrats.

