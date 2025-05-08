The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

vorpal
5h

I will wager folding money that drunk Pete was on the helicopter

SethTriggs
5hEdited

Ahhh this is more of the dividends of Murc's Law, because as all political and performance agency accrue to Democrats, it's perfectly fine for these useless toadstools to pass the buck. And this also just makes me angry.

Not only does Pete Buttigieg care about people in general, but he knows (as Lloyd Austin knows) that as a minority the scrutiny is EXTRA HIGH. Buttigieg's performance becomes a referendum on all gay people in public life, just as Austin becomes a referendum on Black people. If any of them have a big fuckup then it's a casus belli for retrogrades to say "Oh look, see? We shouldn't have had [minority] in this important position." This is why that unreconstructed party jumped to have Pete Buttigieg blamed for the East Palestine train wreck, so they could claim that it was not only him that was responsible for the bad situation, but all gay people would be. A Transportation Secretary wouldn't ordinarily be involved in that scale of event!

But wow, look at the stumblefucking going on here and now. For all the good Secretary Real World and Hic!Seth are doing, they might as well be replaced with a cinder block and an E-Z-Bake Oven respectively. They're in the same maladministration and they can't even talk to one another. They are both beyond the proverbial "screen door on a submarine," they are destroyed thermal protection tiles on a Space Shuttle.

Start to have the Swiss Cheese model in your minds because as this maladministration runs its course we're all going to be more acquainted with it. Our safety is conceptualized as different layers of Swiss cheese. Every moment these horrible people remain in office (to destroy the agencies and especially the regulation) the holes in the Swiss Cheese enlarge to where they form a straight line through. And more disasters will happen.

As the maladministration moves fast and breaks things, they're going to make the holes impossibly wide and we're going to be back to the Bad Old Days of aviation...and other infrastructure that these clowns are apparently in charge of.

