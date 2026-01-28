The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Frevele's avatar
Jamie Frevele
10h

It's so much easier to read about my favorite show than watch it, and that makes me so sad.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture