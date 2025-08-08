The Play Typer Guy

Steward Beckham
2h

I enjoy your ability to smoothly move between culture, politics, and history. The humanities needs more support!

Cateck
2h

Wealth isn’t the only means of escapism.

But SER, that is our whole society! Sex and wealth with a dash of sports is what sells. The Real Housewives of OC live in a place I've never driven through and I've lived in OC most of my life. It's all fantasy and our society is addicted. I call it wealth porn.

