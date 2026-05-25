The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
24m

Ahhh, another Campari aficionado 🥃that drink sounds pretty good. I'll have to put it in my summer cocktail rotation, although admittedly I am probably the only one of my close circle who would drink it, lol. Happy Memorial Day everyone!

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