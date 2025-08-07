The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Dave Zimny
3h

Jay Leno's analysis of political comedy is the funniest thing I've read all week. It's all about what Leno THINKS the audience should consider funny, as opposed to what audiences today really enjoy. It's obvious that a considerable viewer segment enjoys Colbert-style humor; his show is, after all, the late-night ratings winner. Whenever a comic like Leno lectures the audience on what they SHOULD enjoy, it's a sign that he doesn't respect what they DO enjoy. Comedians work for their audiences, not the other way around -- that's the way capitalism operates...

WillRavenel THE STROBIS WEAKLY
4hEdited

I’ve despised Jay Leno for years. His relentlessly cruel focus on Clinton and Lewinsky's affair was bad enough; and for months he famously made light every single evening of the horrific murders by O.J. Simpson, at a time when Letterman correctly refused to do so.

When Leno retired, Conan O'Brien became his successor on The Tonight Show. Conan's position as Tonight Show host didn’t last — Leno wasn’t comfortable with retirement and demanded reinstatement as the show's host. NBC cruelly disposed of O'Brien, and Leno returned. That was an unforgivable shit move on Leno's part.

