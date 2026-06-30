The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck's avatar
Cateck
2h

JK could have said nothing and she would have been the most beloved children's author of all time, instead she chose violence. Also, I loved Martha as companion, she was one of the best!

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
2hEdited

She is entitled to her personal views on gender, of course, as we all are, but her all consuming vendetta in service of them is both remarkable as well as baffling in terms of what she has been willing to sacrifice to promote it. This one issue seems extremely personal to her, as she doesn't appear to indulge in the across the board bigotry of a true xenophobe-annihilating trans people seems to be her part and parcel. I was never a huge Harry Potter devotee so I don't feel the competing angst as many do, and I am also not inclined to judge or "cancel" an artist solely on their bigotries. But the fact that she lives and persists doggedly in this bigoted effort hits differently (Dahl might have been an anti-semite but I don't remember learning he ever took sustained political action on behalf of that belief, for example) and makes me wonder if her self-immolation was not calculated, part of the intended consequence of her behavior. I mean, what did she *think* was going to happen?

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