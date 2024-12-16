Far too many Democrats and major media outlets have spent the weeks since the 2024 election prematurely surrendering to their new MAGA overlords, but John Fetterman is perhaps most deserving of our contempt and scorn.

When he was Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, he made a name for himself standing up against Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 presidential election. Just four years ago, the Independent declared Fetterman “Pennsylvania’s anger translator and Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” (Technically, Trump’s worst nightmare is low-flow showerheads.)

“John Fetterman has become a symbol of Pennsylvania’s resistance to Trump’s anti-democratic moves,” the Independent’s Richard Hall wrote.

“Fetterman, the burly lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, has been a constant thorn in the side of the Trump campaign’s efforts to undermine the election in his state,” Hall added. “In doing so, he has emerged from the chaos of campaign season with a new legion of fans.”

Fetterman achieved significant fame refuting Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election, and that national profile certainly didn’t hurt when he successfully ran for the Senate in 2022. So, it’s depressing to see Fetterman cozying up with Rep. Elise Stefanik, one of Trump’s most devoted foot soldiers for the Big Lie.

Last week, Fetterman endorsed Stefanik to serve as Trump’s ambassador to the UN, where she’ll achieve nothing of value. There is no reason for any Democrat to support any of Trump’s awful nominees. Republicans will have 53 seats in the Senate next year. They don’t need Democrats to confirm Trump’s Legion of Doom Cabinet, and I’m certain Trump’s “worst nightmares” don’t involve Democrats rolling over for his nominees, even if he wasn’t able to fully rinse the shampoo out of his hair.

“Always was a hard YES for EliseStefanik but it was a pleasure to have a conversation,” Fetterman posted on the social media platform that isn’t Bluesky. “I support defunding UNRWA for its documented Hamas infiltration and fully look forward to her holding the UN accountable for its endemic antisemitism and blatant anti-Israel views.”

As you can tell, Fetterman is so obsessively devoted to Israel he comes across like Luca Brasi from The Godfather. Still, Fetterman’s issues with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees don’t require that he cheerlead an election denier who pushes the racist Great Replacement theory.

Fetterman accuses the UN of “endemic antisemitism” (specifically because of its position on Israel), and while Stefanik is pro-Israel like most Republicans, she has personally promoted antisemitic tropes at home. Last April, while attacking university presidents during self-aggrandizing House committee hearings, Stefanik tweeted, “George Soros is trying to fund the downfall of America by buying elections for radical Far Left politicians and corrupting the next generation to support terror groups.” (Soros is a Jewish Holocaust survivor who Republicans consistently smear as some liberal bogeyman who uses his wealth to “buy” elections and fund “anti-American” politicians and prosecutors.)

Stefanik happily accepted Fetterman’s support while roping him into the MAGA agenda she’ll help Trump inflict on the country.

“Thank you to SenFettermanPA for hosting a very productive meeting where we discussed our shared commitment to standing with Israel and combating antisemitism,” Stefanik posted on social media. “Senator Fetterman shared his ideas for strong national security leadership and I highlighted my ideas on implementing President realDonaldTrump's America First peace through strength national security agenda.”

What Stefanik says about Trump’s “America First” foreign policy agenda is revealing. Yes, the Trump administration will likely extend unconditional support to Israel (as long as that’s convenient to Donald Trump personally), but as UN ambassador, Stefanik will openly betray Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia. In 2022, Stefanik said, “I’ve seen how important Ukraine is for the region. They need to be admitted into NATO and we need to do everything we can by providing them munitions and javelins.” She’s since withdrawn her support for Ukraine’s admission into NATO and voted against continued Ukraine aid this year. She’s clearly not someone you should trust as far as the nearest door.

The woman who sold her soul for Liz Cheney’s old job

Elise Stefanik is an absolutely awful human being with no loyalty to any core values and no master but her own ambition. She’s publicly claimed that Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility” for the January 6 MAGA mob attack on the Capitol. When Donald Trump started calling jailed January 6 criminals “hostages,” she quickly followed suit. On January 7 this year, she told NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, “I have concerns about the treatment of January 6 hostages. We have a role in Congress in oversight over our treatment of prisoners.”

What’s most appalling to me, though, is that John Fetterman’s new BFF voted to overturn Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in Pennsylvania. First, in December 2020, Stefanik was one of 126 House Republicans who joined the amicus brief for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bogus lawsuit that asked the Supreme Court to reject the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

After the January 6 Capitol attack, Stefanik still voted to reject Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. She claimed that state officials in Pennsylvania had violated the Constitution with their changes to election processes during the pandemic, which even if true (and it wasn’t) wouldn’t make Trump the winner by default.

While Philadelphia election workers received death threats from Trump supporters, Stefanik shamelessly promoted his elections lies. Around the same time, Fetterman gave an interview with Business Insider where he condemned pre-Elon Musk Twitter’s tepid response to Trump’s disinformation.

“It’s like, no, it’s not in dispute. It’s a lie,” Fetterman said. “If Donald Trump tweeted one plus one equals three, they would put a thing saying "this is in dispute." I'm like, no, it's not in dispute. It's a lie. And that's my frustration — it's that a "dispute" means both sides; there's ambiguity or there's nuance or a lack of certainty on agreed fact. And that's never been the case about this election. Everybody knows it was free, fair, and true. So the fact that it's not in dispute, when only one person is telling lies, and there are a lot of people willing to get to carry that lie, isn't a dispute. That is just a manufactured campaign to damage and harm the American franchise.”

Stefanik’s eager participation in this antidemocratic campaign helped elevate her to Republican leadership. Trump appreciated her obvious lack of scruple and endorsed her to replace Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair. Stefanik was willing to do what Cheney wouldn’t — embrace the Big Lie and minimize January 6. Her craven opportunism is the sole reason Trump has rewarded her with the UN ambassadorship. Even if Fetterman and Stefanik are aligned in their unwavering support for Israel, Stefanik’s soulless corruption and willingness to disenfranchise Fetterman’s own constituents should’ve been a hard “HELL NO” for him.

To the victor goes the spoils is unfortunately true in Stefanik’s case, and it seems that Fetterman has no problem joining the rot.

