It’s admittedly tedious to keep discussing Joe Biden, who’s no longer president, and the 2024 presidential campaign, which ended months ago with no do-overs. However, there’s yet another book coming out that re-litigates both topics.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced last week that she’s written a book about everything you’d like to forget, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines. Bolstering the title, Jean-Pierre said she’s left the Democratic Party and is now an independent (you can tell that at least she’s not a Republican because she doesn’t say “Democrat Party”). I’ve interviewed more than a few longtime Democrats who have left the party because of what they consider its overall fecklessness, but Jean-Pierre claims her motivation is more personal: She thinks the Democratic Party, particularly its leadership, “betrayed” Biden when he was forced out of the election he was losing badly.

Jean-Pierre has previously argued that Biden only lost because Democrats didn’t believe in him strongly enough. Maybe if we all said his name at a specific time, our combined faith could’ve made him younger like in that goofy Doctor Who Jesus moment. (Watch below.)

Unfortunately, there are a lot of Biden dead-enders who share Jean-Pierre’s opinion. Prof. Tobias B. Wolff posted in support of her decision to “become an Independent because of the Democratic Party's ruthless abandonment of her boss President Biden,” as if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer left Biden alone in the woods where he could wander into a gingerbread house.

The Democratic Party’s primary goal is to win elections — or at least it should be, it’s hard to tell sometimes. That mission is greater than loyalty to a single man. You can’t defeat a cult of personality with another cult of personality. Democrats didn’t “betray” Biden any more than Abraham Lincoln “betrayed” General Henry Halleck when he replaced him with Ulysses S. Grant. I’m glad I’m not picking cotton right now because Lincoln prioritized “loyalty” over winning.

The knives came out for Jean-Pierre not long after her book announcement. A Biden White House official told Axios that Jean-Pierre “was one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I’ve ever worked with ... She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers.”

“She didn’t know how to manage a team, didn’t know how to shape or deliver a message, and often created more problems than she solved,” the official added.

Here are some other glowing testimonials for Jean-Pierre’s LinkedIn page:

A former Biden communications official threw more wood on the fire: “The hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which ... bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is, is as breathtaking as it is desperate ... It’s difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab.” Another former White House official familiar with the dynamics told Axios: “The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance.” A former White House communications official added: “Today Karine lost the only constituency that ever supported her — party line Democrats.”

Biden dead enders online might praise Jean-Pierre’s apparent loyalty for her former boss, but former Biden aides are twisting the knife. They revealed to Alex Thompson — co-author of that Biden Was Old book — that during her tenure as press secretary, Jean-Pierre was focused on her own self-promotion. She even wanted to appear on The View at least once a week, presumably because she’s a masochist.

Jean-Pierre had reportedly hoped to follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, Jen Psaki, who hosts her own MSNBC show. After leaving the White House, Jean-Pierre thought she might land a co-host gig on The View, presumably because she hates herself. Of course, there’s not much room left for partisan Democrats spouting reflexive liberal talking points. Unlike Joy Behar, Jean-Pierre doesn’t even have a tight five stand-up set. (Watch below.)

Perhaps Jean-Pierre believes she can distinguish herself as an “independent” who’s rejected the Democratic Party. She posted on Instagram, “We need to stop thinking in boxes and think outside of our boxes and not be so partisan.” So, does Jean-Pierre believe only rigid partisans wanted Biden to drop out? Clinging to an electoral anchor as it sinks to the bottom is hardly “outside the box” thinking.

Another former Biden White House official said, “[Jean-Pierre] made a joke about being an independent last year and now it’s a book. All ideas are monetary — even the dumb ones.”

Jean-Pierre argues in her book that the “two-party system is broken,” which is more basic YouTube video commentary than a 256-page book that costs actual legal tender. She “urges all Americans to vote their values and maintain individuality within party lines.”

Meanwhile, former Tea Party Republican turned Never-Trump independent Joe Walsh has announced that he’s officially joining the Democratic Party.

Walsh writes, “I’m joining the Democratic Party because we are in a FIGHT for the soul of America. For democracy and the rule of law to persevere, Democrats must succeed. I want to help. I want to help Democrats win. And to win, Democrats must fight. I mean really fight. I’ll say it one more time: Democrats must FIGHT.”

The Democratic Party is hardly perfect, but it’s the only viable opposing army in the war against MAGA fascism. I will hold the opposing army’s officers to account, but I’ll never stand on the sidelines while the MAGA tanks are rolling over innocent people.

Jean-Pierre needs to eat just like everyone else, so I won’t even dismiss her book as a “grift,” as her former colleagues are doing. However, it’s undeniable that this book will only benefit her. It’s hardly in Biden’s interest to keep obsessing over 2024. His decision might’ve come far too late, but dropping out of the race was nonetheless the correct one. Biden stepping down in service of his country is a far preferable narrative than “disloyal Democrats shivved the old man.” Besides, Biden is no longer in public life, but Jean-Pierre’s books smears Democrats who are still active in politics and won’t remain quiet.

For instance, Democratic strategist Caitlin Legacki took a break from fighting against the GOP megabill to defend the Democrats who made the tough but responsible call.

“Kamala Harris and the entire Biden/Harris campaign did hero’s work to avoid losing 400 electoral votes and giving Republicans a supermajority in Congress, which is what would have happened if he stayed on the ticket,” Legacki said. “It’s more productive to focus on that, and thank Biden for doing the responsible thing by stepping aside, than it is to pretend this was an unwarranted act of betrayal.”

If Jean-Pierre is intent on keeping this topic in the news, we can expect more leaks and public statements that justify forcing out Biden. The former president’s horrible polling numbers and health concerns are a grim reality we can all do without revisiting.

