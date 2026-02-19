The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Linda1961 is woke and proud
4h

About the claim that trump speaks his mind, my first response is "What mind?" My second is, "Sure he bleats whatever is in head at any given moment, but that doesn't mean that it's appropriate for that moment, nor does it mean that you know where he stands. He changes his mind constantly, and that in and of itself isn't a bad thing, if based upon learning more facts. He changes his mind based upon what he thinks is good for him at any given moment in time."

BTW, did Grammer offer any specific examples that demonstrate what a great job trump is doing, or that his regime really is the most transparent? Vomiting out whatever is rattling around in his head isn't transparency. Failing to release the trump/Epstein Files properly (ALL the files, with only the victims' names redacted) isn't being transparent, it's a cover-up. That hasn't stopped the guy formerly known as Prince Andrew from being arrested. May justice finally catch up to trump!

Cheryl from Maryland
6h

I find it so disconcerting and infuriating that Kelsey Grammar, a man who used cocaine, was arrested for drunk driving, and was accused of sexual abuse by a 15-year-old girl (the charges were dropped), seems to be clueless that only by good fortune did he escape prison. He seems to have doubled down on his GOP position, saying his renewed dedication to God, rather than the help of his friends, the leniency of the court, his money, and his celebrity, is what saved him. That he is so good at playing villains, believing that his righteousness allows him to ditch morality and humanity for his ends, proves how little he understands his true nature. He is a better-spoken, better-dressed, and better-focused version of Donald Trump, as is Sideshow Bob (well, except for the crazy hair). I post this from the Guardian regarding villains singing "For He Is an Englishman," with Sideshow Bob as the winner -- https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/feb/17/the-song-that-tv-villains-love-to-sing. Would that such villains were confined to TV and films.

