The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
Jan 27, 2024

"Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat"

[Eveyone leaves immediately]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DavidGC's avatar
DavidGC
Jan 27, 2024

"...we love cacti..."

Who the fuck says that in a normal conversation?

My partner and I are both transplants to the PNW. We love black mold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture