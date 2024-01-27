Professional annoying person Meghan McCain, who is secretly the daughter of late Senator John McCain, is adamant that she will never vote for Donald Trump. This is not an impressive moral stance. She just hates Trump because he constantly attacked her father. Even after Sen. McCain died in 2018, he was not spared Trump’s petty wrath.

However, she’s not some commie “Never Trumper” who rejects MAGA and embraces basic democracy.

“I don’t describe myself as a ‘Never Trumper’ because I think ‘Never Trumper’ implies that you became a Democrat and you're a Lincoln Project crazy person,” she explained on her cleverly named podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat. “I’m not that.”

I’m not crazy about The Lincoln Project, but it’s flat-out false to say that they’re all Democrats. Most still self-identify as conservatives. They just don’t align themselves with a Trump-led Republican Party. McCain is strawmanning anyway, because not all “Never Trumpers” are part of The Lincoln Project. She’s just trying to justify eventually voting for Trump herself.

McCain’s still a Republican — even though her father is viewed more favorably by Arizona Democrats than the state’s Republicans — so she can’t bring herself to vote for President Joe Biden, the perfectly sane Democrat who was longtime friends with John McCain and comforted Meghan publicly when he was diagnosed with cancer. Some people assumed she voted for Biden in 2020 against Trump, but she didn’t.

However, she has voted for another Democrat, more or less. She revealed on her podcast, “I like Kyrsten Sinema. I did vote for her. The senator from Arizona.”

Look, someone other than Kyrsten Sinema has to like Kyrsten Sinema. It’s certainly fitting that this someone is Meghan McCain, who’s alienated pretty much everyone who ever worked with her.

Back in August 2021, when her approval rating was almost above freezing, Sinema described her relationship with McCain. It seemed like every day was Woman Crush Wednesday for those two.

“Meghan and I have a lot in common. We’re both from Arizona, we love cacti. I think we’re both tough as nails, and we’re both fiercely independent. Those similarities brought us together over the years.”

Sinema and McCain presumably met at a gathering for Arizonians who love cacti and think a lot of themselves.

So, Meghan McCain voted for Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 but refused to vote for Joe Biden in 2020 when he’s running against the aspiring fascist who cruelly mocked her father. That makes absolutely no sense politically. Sinema ran as a fairly mainstream moderate Democrat, and her Republican opponent Martha McSally was no Kari Lake. (McSally would sell her soul later, after Trump was elected.) Biden has never been Bernie Sanders, no matter how much Fox News says otherwise.

McCain, however, has said that “politics is personal,” so she’s probably overlooked Sinema’s actual voting record. She might just like that Sinema needlessly pisses off people, especially liberals. For obvious reasons, McCain would consider this trait a strength and not a character flaw.

