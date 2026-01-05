The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

BrandoG
5h

Part of what has made this more acute lately is Trump’s whole “the mask is off” thing. In the past, most conservative beliefs were justified as a different way to achieve the same ends as liberals wanted—oppose affirmative action not because POCs were inferior but because that system hurts them more than helps them (today Republicans just go with “if I see a black pilot I know he’s under qualified”). Oppose a liberal healthcare plan because a conservative one with market features would help more people at lower cost (now it’s just “stop giving my money to undeserving leeches”). Trump doesn’t bother trying to appeal beyond his base, so to support him now means embracing darkness.

There’s no way either Bush or Reagan would publicly call Democrats “scum”—Trump, an actual bag of scum, does this all the time. To marry a Trump supporter means marrying someone who thinks it’s ok to call you scum.

Conservative Sam Malone (pro athletes tend to be conservative, small business owners too) could get along with Diane in the Reagan years, but under Trump? She’d have to live with the fact that he backs a rapist bigot who openly dehumanizes people like her. I’d hope the Sam of that scenario would become a Never Trumper.

Cheryl from Maryland
5h

Dear Mr. Keller -- your girlfriend is okay with politicians who lie, cheat, steal, are violent, and are convicted sexual offenders. Run away fast.

