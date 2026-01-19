The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗠𝗟𝗞 𝗗𝗔𝗬!!!

Mahalia Jackson, a favorite of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., sang this at the March on Washington just before Dr. King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l49N8U3d0Bw

Reply
Share
3 replies
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN's avatar
MzNicky in East Jesus, TN
3h

The late spouse was a high-school senior in Memphis in April 1968. He and his budding leftwing radical friends had attended some of the garbage-strike protests and joined the throngs of folks who gathered outside the Lorraine Motel when the news spread that Dr. King had been assassinated. He said the mood of the crowd quickly turned quite hostile, understandably, so he and his fellow white boys beat a hasty retreat back to the suburbs. RIP MLKJr.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture