BrandoG
8h

The first version I saw was the Mister Magoo animated special and not knowing the story it was based on I thought “wow, this is pretty deep stuff for Mister Magoo”.

Fun fact—the guy Dickens modeled Scrooge on was stingy when it came to spending on himself (wore threadbare clothes, lived in a modest house, rarely spent anything on himself) but was reportedly generous with others, known for lending money and never asking for it back and giving things away. Sort of a combination pre-ghosts and post-ghosts Scrooge.

Cheryl from Maryland
8h

Last spring, while visiting London, I stayed in a hotel near the Charles Dickens Museum. The Museum is located in Dickens' first home, where he lived with his wife and first child and wrote Oliver Twist. It is located just north of the City of London. Dickens needed visuals to fuel his imagination, and where he lived gave him easy access to them -- the City, the Courts, the dark and cramped places of the poor, the great charitable organizations like the Foundling Hospital and the Charterhouse (an old folks home which has operated since the 16th century). It was incredibly moving to walk where he went and to see what he saw.

