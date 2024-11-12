Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump have won a second term as president. Stephen Miller will serve as deputy White House chief of staff (the Josh Lyman position from West Wing). MAGA controls the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. Trump is already talking about gutting the Department of Education. I can understand the desire to run away while sad piano music plays.

Pamela Keith, a former Democratic congressional candidate from Florida, suggests people who currently live in a “red” state move to a “blue” state, where there’s reproductive freedom and more kombucha than guns.

“It’s happening,” Keith posted Sunday on social media. “A realignment in the United States is happening. Blue states are going to band together and operate in a way that is consistent with the Constitution and basic human decency. It’s time for patriotic people to move out of red states and leave those racist haters to their own devices. It’s time for mass migration into blue states. Bring all the talent this way.”

The Next Great Migration

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Sen. Josh Hawley delivered a gloating supervillain monologue about how the Dobbs decision marked “another period of transformative change in American politics.”

“I think we will see a major sorting out across the country that is already underway, as we speak, as states move to change their laws or adopt new laws in response to this decision,” Hawley said. “I think it'll probably redraw some demographic lines around the country, and will lead to impacts in voting patterns, I think, all around the country.”

Barely able to contain his glee, the Senate sprinter declared, “More and more red states, they’re going to become more red, and purple states are going to become red, and the blue states are going to get a lot bluer.”

“I would look for Republicans, as a result of this in time, to extend their strength in the Electoral College,” he added. “And that’s very good news for those of us who want to see Republican presidents elected, that want to see a Supreme Court that remains conservative.”

Everything evil is hardly new again. During the Great Migration, six million Black people, about half the Black population at the time, left the southern United States and moved to northern, midwestern, and western states from about the 1910s until the 1970s. They were fleeing Jim Crow tyranny and a deliberate campaign of racial terror.

The Great Migration was often spun as an overall positive move for Black people, but recent studies showed that leaving the only home they only knew for a more passively racist urban life had serious drawbacks for Black migrants. A 2015 study from the American Economic Review revealed that mortality rates increased 40 percent for Black men and 50 percent for Black women who moved during the Great Migration. Heart disease, lung cancer, and cirrhosis were common causes of death — all preferable to lynchings but still pretty bleak.

“We thought what we would find was that migration north extended life and made the African-American population healthier,” said the study’s co-author, Seth Sanders, who is not Black. “We actually found exactly the opposite. Urban life is stressful. Being away from your roots is probably stressful.”

Yeah, imagine that.

The challenges Black people faced during the Great Migration would likely also apply to marginalized groups fleeing from “red” states. Discriminatory laws forced Black people to live in overcrowded neighborhoods and slums (a stark change from their rural backgrounds). Such overtly bigoted laws might not exist today but NIMBY policies would leave lower income people struggling to find housing.

The 10 states with the highest cost of living are all “blue”: California, Hawaii, Washington, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Connecticut, and Maryland. The states with the lowest cost of living are solidly red: Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, South Dakota, Iowa (despite out Ann Selzer-inspired dreams), North Dakota, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Kentucky, Nebraska. Snobs might sneer at the theatre and food scene in those states, but vulnerable people live there and can’t afford to move. Seriously, if it were a practical option for everyone, you wouldn’t need a fascist election victory to convince someone to leave West Virginia.

I presume Pamela Keith is aware of this, but resettling in a different state requires a job that pays money. It’s especially difficult if you have no family or friends in your new home. The average rent for an apartment in Portland, Oregon, is $1,754. First and last month’s rent plus a security deposit put that even further out of reach for the most vulnerable. Trans people in particular are disproportionately poor.

Obviously, you don’t have to live in San Francisco or Los Angeles to enjoy California’s legal protections, but outside the major cities, you’ll eventually still find yourself in Trump country. Almost every “blue” state has rural areas that aren’t any friendlier to marginalized people than where they are now.

“Blue” states aren’t forever, either. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin swept into power on a wave of post-covid white resentment in 2021, just a year after Joe Biden carried the state by 10 points. Fascist states usually like to spread their misery. Think Nazi Germany or the Confederacy. An unchecked MAGA will inevitably see free people anywhere as a threat.

Now, the folks who probably should consider moving are well-off white heterosexual men in “blue” states. They can relocate to “red” states to save freedom and democracy. This is their draft notice. If they set up some theatres and wine bars, I’ll come down for a long weekend.

