The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Deb Vitkova's avatar
Deb Vitkova
4h

Thank you! What a great American!💜

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
2h

It’s sad to realize that the orange jerk eliminated both Juneteenth and MLK day in 2025, making HIS birthday a holiday instead.

He keeps trying to whitewash history but like Miss Opal, people cannot and should not forget the ugly part of this nations growth.

They can take down the history but it will always remain part of the fabric of our country

We simply cannot keep taking one step forward and two steps back.

I watched some of the ceremony for the Obama library and was reminded of what a sweet change he was and still is.

Let’s hold onto that hope still and actively fight to never let it happen again.

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