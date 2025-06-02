The Play Typer Guy

Cateck
Speaking of SCOTUS, it's like how Biden couldn't get student debt wiped away but the taco man can do anything at all and walk away free. Rules for thee...

ArgieBargie
There are still plenty of "centrist" Democrats out there who still believe in norms and traditions, and are willing to work with the Orange Nostra for the sake of "bipartisanship."

Corruption and cowardice, that's how America dies.

