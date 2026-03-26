The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Myra Donnelley's avatar
Myra Donnelley
22m

To follow on, it is worth mentioning that when Marylanders tore down their "Columbus" statue and tossed it into the Baltimore Harbor, Donald Trump reportedly had the damaged statue scavanged from the muddy bottom and used as a template for the copy he has installed in DC. He literally retrieved "Columbus" from the watery grave to which the People had consigned him, in order to facilitate the production of a "copy" to flaunt in the face of the People at the "heart of American democracy".

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
1h

[in order to protect our civilization]

IF our civilization requires the blood of the innocent to survive, it's not civilized and it's not worth protecting.

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