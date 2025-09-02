The Play Typer Guy

7h

The "wrong" is great at naming: the "Right", "Moms for Liberty", "Citizens United", "Right to Work", "Pro Life", while we use "defund the police" for example. Many don't bother to look deeper. Some would say these people get what they deserve by not delving into things, but many don't have the time. And the RW media is great at making progressive words a pejorative. Just keep at it and eventually it sticks. We have had no counter.

6h

Well this is another reason why the rightwing media human centipede is important; it allows Republicans to kill language. And with a lot of people just finding it easy to be purposefully, even performatively incurious, it makes it easier for unreconstructed retrogrades to make every single thing worse.

The rightwing media human centipede also makes sure to find any sort of small academic discussion and blow it up into something super scary, while downplaying the powerful malignancy of Project 2025 and anything else that comes from the umpteen thousands of Republican think-tanks. And of course, crucially this is all funded by millionaire and billionaire pocket change, which because of the policies advocated for by Democrats, the Democrats will not have access to.

In good news, apparently as I had been clamoring for, Brian Tyler Cohen DID get Chorus Media started up. That's one way to potentially claw back some of this difficulty in language with left-leaning influencers. Unfortunately, it was then set upon in an exercise in clout-farming by Taylor Lorenz. So let's look out for THAT issue too.

And of course, as we've sadly learned, many union people are very happy actually to vote for anti-union unreconstructed Republicans as long as those Republicans advocate for smashing the minorities they don't like.

