The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
5h

"Harry was cynical and distrusting of life — always reading the ending of book he’d just started in case he died before finishing it. (A habit 15-year-old me picked up.)"

That would have saved me some heartburn; I finally got a chance to read "The Godfather" when I found it in my then girlfriend's pile of books.

She let me read it all the way through to the end of that copy...which was missing some 15 or so pages from the end. "Oh yeah" she said, "I should have told you...the last part of the book fell out ages ago"

I occasionally remind her of that...because we still see each other...daily...40 years later :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cateck's avatar
Cateck
6h

I had the great pleasure of introducing "When Harry Met Sally" to my 20 something daughter a few years ago, who absolutely loved it.

On the other hand, the only Woody Allen movie I've seen was Manhattan. I saw that back in the day and just decided I never needed to see another one. He icked me out in the 80's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stephen Robinson and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture