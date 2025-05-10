The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
6h

𝑀𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟’𝑠 𝐷𝑎𝑦 𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑤, 𝑠𝑜 𝑦𝑜𝑢’𝑣𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑏𝑎𝑏𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑙𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑦 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑎 𝑔𝑖𝑓𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑏𝑟𝑢𝑛𝑐ℎ 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝑓𝑖𝑔𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑛 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑙𝑖𝑓𝑒. 𝐻𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟, 𝑖𝑡’𝑠 𝑂𝐾 𝑖𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑛’𝑡. 𝐼𝑡 𝑗𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑠 𝑦𝑜𝑢’𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑢𝑛𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑓𝑢𝑙.

Not for many of us, including myself. It means that our maternal figure has passed away.

A better T-shirt idea for Paris, or any place, would say, "Don't blame me, I voted for Harris."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture