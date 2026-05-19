The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
2h

Most of the normies bitching about them are conflict theorists, which is usually wrong.

This take is why I’m glad you’re mostly a mistake theorist, which is mostly correct.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
2hEdited

Interesting history, thank you.

I defend Joe Manchin on the regular because he *never* pretended to be anything other than what he was, a conservative Democrat-admittedly a dying breed. He himself, towards the end, admitted he and the party were no longer a good fit. His were never going to be the shoulders upon which a new progressive era proudly stood-Joe Biden knew that. And people forget the Senate majority is powerful, even if some members are not going to support your every progressive pipe dream (big tent means big divergence on a lot of hot button issues). Do I wish Manchin had been more supportive of progressive priorities? Of course. But drumming him out means we now have loony Jim Justice in that seat.

Sinema I feel differently about. She was recruited for her "moderate" credentials, but that went to a whole different level when she got to the Senate and decided she was personally going to take an ax to priorities one would have expected her to support, given her earlier stances. She's a poser and a liar IMO, not to mention a failure. Arizona was duped, like PA has been. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

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