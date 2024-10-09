Not actual CIA file footage

Hurricane Milton is expected to slam into west-central Florida on Wednesday. It’s potentially the most catastrophic storm in 100 years, with life-threatening flooding and winds so powerful that a reverse-storm surge could suck the water out of Tampa Bay.

Millions of Floridians are attempting to evacuate as the Category 5 hurricane closes in. This is happening just a little more than a week after Hurricane Helene hit the state and devastated its southern neighbors.

Maybe now Republicans will finally start taking the climate crisis seriously. Or they could continue playing partisan games.

There was never any real chance that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would put his political differences aside and work constructively with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Although, he’s happy to accept federal aid on the down low.

DeSantis refused to appear with Biden when the president examined the Helene damage last week. Excuses were made. When Harris reached out to DeSantis about Hurricane Milton, the governor dodged her calls like he owed her money. An aide admitted that “Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer.” (She’s the vice president not a mononymous pop star.) They claimed the call “seemed political,” which is probably how Republicans would see the situation. It obviously helps Harris if she looks helpful in a crisis. DeSantis isn’t former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who embraced President Barack Obama when he surveyed Hurricane Sandy’s damage just a week before the 2012 election.

Former President Bill Clinton put it best back in 2022: MAGA Republicans want Americans miserable and angry so they’ll vote for them, and when they make everything worse, they blame Democrats. This strategy, which maddeningly works for them more often than not, leaves no space for bipartisan cooperation, even during a natural disaster.

Of course, DeSantis was probably better off just taking Harris’s phone call. Instead, he generated a back-and-forth news cycle where he looked like a petty creep and Harris still looked presidential while slapping him around Mamala-style. (Watch below.)

“Playing political games at this moment,” Harris told reporters on Monday. “It’s utterly irresponsible and it is selfish and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do.”

Tuesday, during her interview on The View, Harris said, “I think it's a shame that [a phone call] hasn’t happened ... When I’m president, I will continue to call [DeSantis] to see what he needs for help."

DeSantis is clearly the same savvy political operator who lost the GOP presidential primary to an adjudicated rapist who was currently out on bail in his home state. He immediately back pedaled on Monday and claimed at a press conference that he didn’t know Harris had called him.

“I'm not sure who they called,” he said, as though they don’t keep records. “They didn't call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn't anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political.”

Tuesday morning, DeSantis sought shelter at his Fox News safe space, where he blamed Harris for making him look bad.

“It’s not about you, Kamala,” he whined. “It’s about the people of Florida. My focus is exactly where it should be. And I can tell you this. I’ve worked on these hurricanes under both President Trump and President Biden. Neither of them ever tried to politicize it. She has never called on any of the storms we’ve had since she’s been vice president until apparently now.”

It should go without saying that DeSantis was lying when he said Donald Trump never politicized natural disasters, considering he’s politicizing them right now as DeSantis was talking.

MAGA thinks Superman III was documentary

Robert Vaughn’s Donald Trump-style villain in Superman III has computer genius Richard Pryor reprogram a weather-monitoring satellite so that it becomes a weather-controlling satellite, and while the word “weather” is present in both concepts, that’s not actually how computers work. You can’t whip up a hurricane by typing “\Metelojinx.”

However, my former classmate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is still a sitting member of Congress, now accepts the reality of man-made climate change but in the stupidest way possible. Last week, she posted on Elon Musk’s Nazi Fantasy Island, “Yes, they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Greene was vague with her pronouns, but it’s possible she thinks the “they” responsible for Hurricane Helene are the same Jewish cabal who set California on fire with a “laser” beam. She posted on Facebook in 2018: “If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E.”

This woman should appear on “do not fly” lists not the congressional register.

After a few days of people mocking her, Greene posted again, “Yes they can control the weather. Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up.”

In reality, Brennan was discussing climate engineering, specifically efforts to cool our rapidly warming planet. Of course, Greene can’t comprehend using science to heal, only to destroy. Monday, she warned, “Climate change is the new Covid. Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled.” You’ll recall that during the worst days of the pandemic, MAGA dullards rejected most mitigation measures as an assault on their liberty. They preferred instead to find someone to blame, while breathing covid on their neighbors. Donald Trump still refers to covid as the “China virus.” If he can provide his supporters with an easy racial scapegoat, maybe they’ll just forget that his botched pandemic response needlessly cost lives.

Rather than unite with normal people around a shared threat, Greene ludicrously claims that the climate crisis is a Democratic plot to keep Republicans from voting.

Thursday, she shared a map of states that Hurricane Helene had impacted with what she called “an overlay of electoral map by political party [that] shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election.” She was typically oblivious to the fact that while the “blue” areas appear smaller in size to “red” areas, a lot of people live in the urban population centers.

Greene’s brain doesn’t appear on any map, but the Bermuda Triangle inside her head have steered enough people off course that her Republican colleague Rep. Chuck Edwards from North Carolina has had to issue public warnings. He announced in a press release debunking MAGA’s Hurricane Helene conspiracy theories: “Nobody can control the weather.”

Back in 2014, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said, “I do not believe that human activity is causing these dramatic changes to our climate the way these scientists are portraying it, and I do not believe that the laws that they propose we pass will do anything about it, except it will destroy our economy.”

A decade later, two major hurricanes within two weeks aren’t great for the economy, either. I’m glad that Republicans are open to accepting that humans can negatively impact the climate. I just wish they could progress past 1984 G.I. Joe science.

