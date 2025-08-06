The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

belfryo
4h

"Harris even committed during her campaign to putting a Republican on her Cabinet. (That was apparently her chief difference from Joe Biden.)"

Biden MORE than made up for that 'oversight' with his appointment of Merrick Garland...

SethTriggs
3h

Well I await to see what happens when—presumably—an elected Democrat tells online activists to cool it, and how fast they get flayed on social media. Bonus points if Schumer or Jeffries do that (Jeffries already has his ticket punched for the glass cliff). I really want to see when Democratic candidates end up getting a tight leash on people who support them.

Frankly at this point I say just let Newsom have it. I change my stance on letting the Internet faves drive. Because this also means that there's more disincentive for Chris Evans by voters than there is for Laura Loomer. The lady who crashed and burned trying to pick up Nazis in a bar.

I'll only say this though about the electorate in this country. I watched a bunch of voters gladly swallow fiction about innocent Haitian-Americans, under the thrall of sadopopulism. I watch people continue to support literal concentration camps.

12 more comments...

