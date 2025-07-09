The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
14hEdited

I'd feel sorry for maga folk if they weren't such awful people, and currently being in charge of the government. turning this country into a shithole. Not only are they hateful people, they are incredibly stupid to not see how having empathy and being kind is better for everyone. Superman gets it. The only Batman I know, from the 1960s TV series, gets it too, and Bruce Wayne was a rich man using his wealth for good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
12h

Here is the text of the sign that my wife carried at the recent NoKings rally:

"WOKE IS NOT THE INSULT THAT YOU THINK IT IS"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture