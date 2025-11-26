Talking 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Turkey Day With Erik Barnes

There’s so much I love about Thanksgiving — the food, the official kick-off of Mariah Carey Music Season, and of course, the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day marathons, which I’ve enjoyed since 1993. This magical combination of gluttony and cheesy movies are an annual treat.

Joining me on the podcast for a special tribute to MST3K is Erik Barnes, a writer, comedian, and aspiring swashbuckler. Erik is currently a script writer for the comedy news video essay show Some More News, which you should check out on YouTube.

The first Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode aired on November 24, 1988, which was Thanksgiving Day. It wasn’t intentional, but a holiday tradition began, especially once there were enough episodes to run as a marathon. It was perfect counter programming to sports and parades.

Here’s the late, always great Adam West hosting the 1994 Turkey Day, which I remember fondly. (Watch below.)

YouTube labels the video as 1993 but that year, Comedy Central rejected the reasonable offer from MST3K’s Best Brains to provide bumper content and instead produced cheap-ass bumpers featuring MST3K fans, who probably didn’t know they were sloppy second scabs. That was the first Turkey Day I watched “live,” while home from college.

MST3K episodes are readily accessible on YouTube, so you can curate your own Turkey Day marathon or join the streaming version online. I recommend ending with Santa Claus Conquers The Martians, because Christmas time is officially here! See you in December (or Monday).

