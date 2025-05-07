The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

User's avatar
Suzie Greenburg's avatar
Suzie Greenburg
2h

Alcatraz is in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, we should call it the Alcatraz Ocean.

Just being consistent.

AJ Milne's avatar
AJ Milne
3h

His odd fixation with sharks continues, I see.

I think he’s probably safe from them. Even if, you know, someone entreprisingly sneaks one into his suite in his bronzer or something...

(... I mean, as if he’d go near the water.)

Anyway. I know they say sharks will eat anything. Me, I think they might make an exception for ole cabbage brain.

