Erin
1h

Pennsylvanian here. Fetterman was trolling the local trash GOP long before he was trolling Oz. That's why people liked him. He used to hang the Pride and trans flags from his office balcony in Harrisburg to get in their faces. And the shotgun incident was reported in the mainstream news here so it's not like people didn't know. I voted for Kenyatta in the primary but I wasn't upset that Fetterman won. I think his illness has affected him more than he wants to explore and that's between him and his doctor. When people do get ahold of his office, he's not changing his stand on LGBTQ people or anything so it's not a lost cause. I just don't expect him to get a second term.

1 reply
belfryo
4m

"I doubt Fetterman would leave the Senate for a role in the Trump White House.... because he’d have to occasionally show up at work."

WOULD he though?

