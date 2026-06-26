The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dina's avatar
Dina
8h

I'm unapologetically still a 12-year-old in my head and laughed myself into a coughing fit at the dinnertable farts! 😂😂

Reply
Share
Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
9h

Eddie Murphy is a personal favorite of mine, but his career seemed bogged down by some bad career decisions along the way. “The Nutty Professor” was not one of them, though.

“HERCULES! HERCULES!”

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture