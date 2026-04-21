The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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Cateck
16h

We also lost Bowie in 2016. That was a really bad year.

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otterbird
15h

This was a nice read; thank you. Prince died just a couple of days after my father, so as it happened my whole family was together, and I remember sitting with my brothers in front of the TV while VH1 did a 24-hour marathon of Prince videos, discovering there was plenty of room in the human heart to grieve both losses. At one point, one of my pre-teen nieces rolled her eyes and said, "these videos are weird" and I vehemently replied, "SOME DAY TAYLOR SWIFT IS GOING TO DIE AND THEN YOU WILL UNDERSTAND WHAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH."

When Prince died, the video of him performing at the tribute to George Harrison made the rounds, and it was pointed out that when he threw his guitar toward the ceiling, the video doesn't show it coming back down. Someone, somewhere out there on the internet, said of that moment, "Sometimes even God wants a souvenir."

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