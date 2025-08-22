I value all my subscribers equally, but Substack tends to promote newsletters based on their paid subscriber count. So, I’m encouraging paid subscribers with a 40 percent off sale. More paid subscribers helps the newsletter expand its reach, and I humbly declare that there’s work here worth reading.

Some examples from over the past week:

On an unrelated note, I’ve been watching clips of the House TV show because social media seems to think I need this nostalgia trip. (It’s been a tough year, so maybe social media is right.) I enjoyed the first seven seasons, but I didn’t come back for the final one after House turned unhinged stalker and drove a car into his ex’s house. Anyway, I did enjoy this musical dream sequence with Hugh Laurie and the wonderful Lisa Edelstein, who deserved better.

Subscribe to my YouTube!

Thanks, as always, for your continued support. See you on Monday.

Join me at Bluesky

Donate/Subscribe Via Paypal

Donate/Subscribe through Venmo