I value all my subscribers equally, but Substack tends to promote newsletters based on their paid subscriber count. So, I’m encouraging paid subscribers with a 40 percent off sale. More paid subscribers helps the newsletter expand its reach, and I humbly declare that there’s work here worth reading.
Some examples from over the past week:
I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for $80 a year or just $8 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain the newsletter and keeps all the content free for everyone.
On an unrelated note, I’ve been watching clips of the House TV show because social media seems to think I need this nostalgia trip. (It’s been a tough year, so maybe social media is right.) I enjoyed the first seven seasons, but I didn’t come back for the final one after House turned unhinged stalker and drove a car into his ex’s house. Anyway, I did enjoy this musical dream sequence with Hugh Laurie and the wonderful Lisa Edelstein, who deserved better.
Thanks, as always, for your continued support. See you on Monday.
I've been watching a lot of MST3k. Social media may have a point about nostalgia, because it's been a rough year. One good thing for me this year - my granddaughter was born in January.
It's a very good deal!