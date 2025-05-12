The Play Typer Guy

Eva Porter
11h

This administration canceled an NEA

Grant to our local independent arts movie theater , The Loft Cinema, because it doesn’t align with their values.

Why would any decent person want to align with his values.

Robin D
11h

Mr. Culture and sophistication himself. With every word.that comes out of his revolting mouth and damaged brain, Donnie proves himself to be the imbecile that he was born to be. You know that thing that you carry in your jacket Donnie? That rectangular thing that you type your disgusting truths into and that Melania calls you on to find out if you'll be home for dinner or Vlad to see how your progressing with getting him.Ukraine? It's called a smartphone. It also has a browser,, and miracle of miracles, you can actually Google to see if dear Betty is still with us yourself. Ask Barron to show you. Come on, you can do it. You're like, really smart LOL.

Ric Grenell is a hypocrite!.He's gay. How is he okay with this terrible treatment and pulling funds.from the LGBTQ community and the arts and DEI? He wants the KC center for all? He's a liar. They say he is one of the most awful and meanest of people. .Oh, but he's Christian so that makes it okay. "We're going to bring Christ back to Christmas" at TKC. How does transgender Caitlyn Jenner support this hateful bigot Trump?

You're right Stephen..They will probably have to book high school productions of juke box musicals (good for the kids experience and their dreams) in the interim, because nobody with a reputation is going to put their productions there. "MAGA Knockoffs" 😂

Fyi. I have never seen CATS! Betty Buckley's voice is EXTRAORDINARY! Thank you for the video. .She's also very imperious (I had a.friend who studied voice.with her) so that Thanksgiving anecdote about the Trump mug was so her! And Patti Lupone haha.

Next he will want to be Hollywood Mogul. Shari Redstone, you better cough up Paramount to him otherwise your merger with Skydance isn't going through! You sold your soul to him over 60 Minutes, and now you will have to hand over your company. Enjoy your payment in Trump meme coins.

