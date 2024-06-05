Convicted felon Donald Trump has absolutely no heroic qualities. He’s a bully and a coward. There’s no doubt that he’d use a baby as a human shield like Martin Sheen in The Dead Zone. However, a specific demographic of Americans — “dummies” — still admires him.
The New York Times ran an article Tuesday titled, ‘Antihero’ or ‘Felon’: 11 Undecided Voters Struggle With How to See Trump Post-Verdict. These geniuses, upon which our democracy hinges, aren’t quite sure how to view a man convicted of 34 felony counts and who, a jury determined, repeatedly defamed the woman he sexually assaulted. The word “criminal” seems an ideal descriptor, but I’m getting ahead of myself.
When asked “After the Trump verdict, what word best describes how you feel about Donald Trump,” John, a 58-year-old white man from Pennsylvania, said “martyred” because he apparently didn’t get enough love in his childhood. Wendy, a 57-year-old Black woman from New York, said “unpredictable but memorable,” which is how I describe the woman I dated in 2004 who claimed she’d been abducted by aliens.
This is gonna be one of those focus groups, isn’t it?
From the Times:
The idea of voting for a felon for president was unacceptable, un-American or too unreal for several of our participants, including some of those who gave Mr. Trump credit for managing the economy. Others thought Democrats pushed these felony charges to help Mr. Biden politically, saying that the Biden campaign was trying to exploit the verdict.
Seems like the whole point of a journalistic enterprise is to correct obvious misinformation. There was no political motive behind Trump’s prosecution. He just kept committing crimes in broad daylight, and America at least tries to have a reasonably fair criminal justice system. (Yes, I know it’s hard to read the last half of that sentence without laughing.) But the Times isn’t in the business of telling people they’re wrong. That’s where I come in.
James, a 53-year-old white man from Iowa, complained, “They’ve been going after Trump since he was elected in 2016.” (Because Trump is a criminal.) “Democracy is supposed to be about the will of the people. I don’t really think the majority of the people in this country wanted to see him prosecuted on these charges.” (Most Americans agree with the verdict and believe Trump was guilty.)
Jorge, a 52-year-old Latino man from California, said, “I think Donald Trump would never have a fair trial in New York because, like many people said, most of the jury was probably Democrat. It’s like if we have a trial for Biden in Houston.”
Trump’s legal team agreed to the jury that returned the guilty verdict. Also, Houston is in Harris County, which Biden carried 56 to 42 percent. If he were to falsify business records in Houston to cover up payments to an adult film star, he’d first need to set up a business in Houston. Once he’s done that and shamelessly cheated on his wife and coerced the adult film star into sex, he’d probably get a decent shake in Houston, but that sounds like a lot of work.
Defaming Tony Soprano
The Times advises that we “check out the feisty exchange in the group about Tony Soprano,” who some voters in the focus group compare to Trump. It was once a deal breaker when presidential candidates reminded voters of famous fictional gangsters, but in Trump’s case, it’s giving him too much credit.
Jonathan, a 37-year-old Black man from Florida, said, “Trump is not a moral compass to a lot of his supporters. He’s the bad guy that’ll do things on our behalf. He’s the Tony Soprano or the Walter White —”
Ben, a 42-year-old white college adviser, responded, “Don’t bring my Sopranos into this.” That’s a fair point. I should clarify again that Tony Soprano is a gangster and a murderer. Walter White from Breaking Bad is a drug kingpin and a murderer. These characters both have entires in the Villains Wiki. Ruthless killers aren’t ideal models for a U.S. president, but maybe I’m as naive as Kay in The Godfather.
Jonathan insisted that Trump’s an “antihero,” leading an exasperated Ben to literally invoke Joe Biden: “Come on, man!”
The ironically named Hillary, a 55-year-old white social worker from California, said, “Jonathan, when you brought up The Sopranos, I got it. He’s the antihero. And that’s why I cast a vote in 2016 for him, though I did expect at the time that a lot of the shtick was just shtick and that once elected, if elected, no grown 71-year-old man would comport himself in the way he did.”
It’s bad enough that Hillary Clinton didn’t sweep the “Hillary” vote, but this Hillary actually went with the Tony Soprano candidate instead? And even after Trump didn’t live up to her very high New Jersey gangster standards, she’s still willing to consider him again in 2024? This is too absurd for even Camus.
Hillary goes on:
“What does that portend, though, for a democracy if we have nothing but antiheroes, going forward? That these people, these complicated, murky, ambiguous, morally ambiguous people, are the models? And maybe that’s putting it mildly and gently. What does that portend for our system of government?”
These are certainly compelling questions … that an idiot would ask. Neither Hillary Clinton nor Joe Biden are “antiheroes.” They’re just normal Democrats who also aren’t psychopaths. It’s not great TV, but I prefer to keep my Emmy-winning psychopaths safely inside the TV and not in the White House.
Antiheros in fiction are defined by their lack of idealism, courage, and morality. That’s great for film noir but it’s not a good look for the commander in chief of the world’s most powerful military. The key difference between an antihero and a traditional villain is that the antihero tries, at least initially, to do the right thing, but goes about it in destructive ways. I’ve seen no evidence that Trump has ever possessed positive motivations. He’s a two-dimensional villain.
People often confuse antiheroes with villain protagonists. Henry Hill in Goodfellas is a straight-up villain. He’s somewhat sympathetic and far less sinister than most of the other characters in the film, but he only ever does the right thing when his life literally depends on it and he still regrets it.
Antiheroes tend to feel helpless in a world over which they have no control. Think the narrator in Fight Club. Jonathan likely considers himself the antihero in the show no one would watch. Trump appeals to him as the strongman Tyler Durden of his imagination. He says:
You have to remember why Trump is the choice of millions of people. Trump represents a shock to the system. His supporters don’t hold him to the same ethical standards. He’s the antihero, the Soprano, the Breaking Bad, the guy who does bad things, who is a bad guy but does them on behalf of the people he represents.
The MAGA cult is convinced that Trump gives a damn about them. He doesn’t. Trump does possess the selfishness, cynicism, ignorance, and bigotry of most antiheroes, but he isn’t in the same league as Tony Soprano or Walter White. However, I wouldn’t mind if he shares their fate.
The key part of this article is the one explaining why they are considered “swing voters”
“All 11 participants in our Times Opinion focus group were swing voters: They had supported or been open to Hillary Clinton or Mr. Biden at least once in 2016, 2020 or 2024, and backed or considered Mr. Trump at least once in those years as well”
Supported or been open to? That means absolutely nothing and anyone who voted for Trump even once is not a “swing voter”. Who did they vote for in 2016 or 2020 and who do they support now? I bet at least 8/11 voted for Trump both times.
This ‘shock to the system’ thing people go on about: I see it a lot. The rough notion seems to be: I don’t like how things are, so I’m going to elect someone who’s going to break everything... And somehow this is going to make things better...
This is not your brain working, when you get notions like this. This is the frustrated chump part of you.
It’s kinda understandable, I guess. Modern civilisations are complicated. Governments are complicated. People don’t really get how they work. Nor do some of them even want to put in any work to get it at all. So this notion that things aren’t how I want them so let’s burn it all down, it’s a bit like someone who knows fuckall about plumbing realising the drains are plugged and realising the plunger is getting them nowhere and then just saying fuck it and blowing up the bathroom.
Several problems with that approach, in case you’re not already getting why there just might be.
First of all: governments aren’t like some flower garden you can rip out and do without a bit while someone plants a new one. In the modern world, they’re more of a life support system. If you’re on your way to the moon and there are technical problems with guidance or something, you probably don’t want to start by handing the controls to the experimental spider monkey they’re testing on a heavy dose of LSD in zero G. Nor do you probably want just to vent the atmosphere to space yourself and hope somehow this will help. Pro-tip: it’s rather unlikely this will work out well. You probably need to work the problem rather more thoughtfully than that.
Second of all:
You’re not actually likely to be burning it all down anyway. As the world is full of cynical liars who know your vulnerabilities, what you’re actually going to be doing is giving power to someone who has an agenda they are hiding behind ‘burn it all down’ stuff they have pushed and ridden all the way to power and exactly because they know you’re a sucker for it. And, oh, sure, they’ll burn some stuff down... To consolidate their own power and wealth. The checks against their corruption will be the first to go fwoosh. In the current case, followed shortly by any means you had of getting rid of the monsters you gave that power.
So don’t be a fucking idiot. Don’t burn it all down. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.