Larry David doesn’t care for Donald Trump. During an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the comedian spared no words in describing how he feels about the mad MAGA king’s 2020 coup attempt.

“You can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country,” David said, “because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results. It’s crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He's so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost … and he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. He’s a such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

David isn’t a Trump-supporting celebrity like John Schneider, Kevin Sorbo, James Woods, and Dean Cain. Perhaps the key difference is that he’s actually successful. His remarks aren’t that big a surprise if you’ve paid attention to anything he’s said or done over the past 30 years. However, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who’s made a career out of missing the point, was very upset that David expressed a negative (and thus objectively true) opinion about Trump.

“He’s really lost his fastball,” Kirk lamented after playing the clip on his show. “That’s Larry David, who used to be a really funny guy.”

David wasn’t trying out new material on CNN. If a Major League Baseball player had criticized Trump, that’s not evidence he’s lost his fastball, either, because he’s not playing baseball!

Kirk went on to say that he’d never liked Larry David (after just saying he “used to be a funny guy”). The stench of sour grapes was overwhelming. Kirk claimed that David wasn’t “the brains of the operation of Seinfeld,” which is verifiably false. Like Trump, Kirk openly rejects any reality that he personally finds unpleasant.

Biden banks big bucks

Kirk is cranky because President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign was set to shatter fundraising records at a star-studded event Thursday night. The Radio City Music Hall event featured Mindy Kaling as emcee and musical performances from Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. Talk show host Stephen Colbert was scheduled to moderate an “armchair conversation” with Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, both of whom have endorsed him and will actively campaign on his behalf. Trump, however, has zero public support from past GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney or George W. Bush, the only other living former Republican president.

The fundraising event brought in $25 million in one night — more than Trump’s ragamuffin campaign raised in February. Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee already have twice the amount of cash in the bank as Trump and the Republican National Committee. Trump just can’t sell souvenir copies of the Bible fast enough to keep up.

(Fox News host Greg Gutfeld was appalled that Colbert, who’s a comedian and not a journalist, would “shill” for Biden. “Fox News wouldn’t allow me do that,” he said, seemingly unaware that Fox News’ entire programming is a giant in-kind donation for the Trump campaign.)

Anyway, Kirk associated David with this event for reasons that soon spiraled into barely coded anti-Semitism.

“Larry David, you perfectly showed us what’s going on tonight at this New York fundraiser,” Kirk said. “This is the Upper East crew.”

Trump lived in a three-floor penthouse on Fifth Avenue, but MAGA acts as if he grew up in Ocala, Florida.

“Tonight, around 4 or 5 p.m., you might as well close down the streets, there will be a parade of these miserable Upper East Side zealots,” he said. “They have a lot of money, the lords of easy money, connected to Wall Street … hedge funds, titans of all types of industry, and they’re gonna go right down Park Avenue … down Fifth Avenue to the New York City Radio Hall to have in their own mind a religious experience. It’s essentially $100,000/$200,000 for group therapy — be around the other mentally deranged people in New York that live very shallow lives.”

“It’s obvious that ever since Donald Trump came on the scene,” Kirk said. “Larry David isn’t as happy of a person as he once was.”

I can’t speak for Larry David, but although I loathe what Trump and MAGA have done to this country, I refuse to let them make me miserable. Life is bigger than Trump, and Trump is not me. I’m fairly certain that all the cool people at Thursday’s fundraiser had a damn good time while united in a common purpose to defeat Trump and preserve democracy.

No, it’s people like Kirk who are truly unhappy and miserable. They can’t simply exist in their own MAGA bubbles. Instead, they rage against the reality that they’re part of a shrinking, pathetic minority that stands opposed to everything decent in society.

Kirk suggested that David had never been happy. “I think he’s an atheist,” he said. “He’s your typical kind of New York Woody Allen-type that is constantly complaining.”

Larry David isn’t a “Woody Allen type.” He’s a “Larry David type.” Curb Your Enthusiasm is far more culturally relevant than anything Allen has produced in the past quarter century.

The real-life David also does more than just complain. He was active in political and charitable causes well before Trump polluted the White House. The reason David has such contempt for Trump is that he actually cares about other people. This is something Kirk will never truly understand. David’s spent his entire career producing content that entertains people and makes life more pleasant, while Kirk’s entire career involves constantly complaining about the world.

Of course, Kirk is lashing out at the supposed New York elite because he’s terrified. Democrats are winning state House races in Alabama, and Biden is hauling in epic levels of cash. Thursday morning, Kirk sounded the MAGA alarm on social media:

Tonight will be the largest fundraiser in political history — $25,000,000 in hard money raised in a single evening for Biden. This is more raised in one night than Trump raised the entire month of February. Democrats are beginning to fine tune their messaging, and they have a standing army of 5,000+ full-time organizers on the ground in the key states. We are outgunned and will be outspent. The polls are tightening. Time to get to work. The country is at stake.

Yet Kirk wasted time attacking David because he called Trump a “sick man.” That’s not getting to work. That’s pathetic whining.

