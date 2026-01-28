The Play Typer Guy

human being
6h

Yes, his comments to US allies really pissed me off. Get your own house in order, smarmy dude. If he didn’t have trump to fight against, he’d clearly be just another one of the right-coddling spineless white dudes half-assedly working as a “Democrat” and throwing anyone who doesn’t look like him under the bus.

Cateck
5h

THANK YOU! Newsom has a social media team that gets in some zingers against trump and that seems to be enough for some people. Newsome is very opposed to a wealth tax, no friend to the homeless or trans people, I have no idea what his position is on Gaza and I bet he doesn't either. Not this guy, let's keep looking. Or hell, let's elect President Cortez. I'd crawl over broken glass to vote for AOC.

