The Play Typer Guy

SethTriggs
6h

We all know some people are paid to have short memories.

I feel like I'm crazy because I distinctly remember that Reagan kicked off his campaign in Philadelphia, Mississippi which has special symbolism. He rode the "welfare queen" thing with Lee Atwater's guidance to overwhelming victory!

Aaaargh!

Old Man Shadow
5h

The nature of conservatism lends itself to racism. Because at the core, what they are trying to conserve is hierarchy: social hierarchy, class hierarchy, gender hierarchy, religious hierarchy, and racial hierarchies.

To generalize further, you will usually find two types of racism within conservatism. The "polite", "Country Club", "Behind closed doors" racists and the open screaming loud in your face Neo-Confederate Nazis. The former group will almost convince themselves that they aren't racist because they aren't actively screaming the N-word or openly discriminating against minorities, but scratch the surface and the toxic poison comes out.

Those people are, in some ways, worse, because they deceive themselves even while committing atrocities.

