The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

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llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
11h

I totally agree with Stephen on this issue. Sadly, the media loves to pick out the most extreme Democrat who will step in front of a camera, and then they present that person as a spokesperson for a much larger group with a wide diversity of views and experience.

And as Seth has said, the media treats Republicans with extreme views as if they were totally innocent and blameless, while constantly treating a few Democrats with non-mainstream views as leading to the death of civilization and representative of all Democrats. Only Democrats have agency, and the media contortions to normalize the extremists on the right, while cherry picking a few outliers on the left as a way to provide "balance" are insulting and ridiculous...and exhausting.

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Late Blooming's avatar
Late Blooming
12hEdited

I completely agree, and saying so has put me at odds with many of my fellow left leaners on this issue. "Elect more women!" is essentially a meaningless statement, as is a comment that any race that includes a straight white man (especially one in the lead) is evidence of the patriarchy at work. Nor do I believe members of a dominant group are obligated to apologize for or police the actions of their most extreme members. We are individuals! Not monoliths! Like Stephen, I believe diversity itself is an admirable goal, but I also *strongly* believe it is secondary to policy concerns and my voting record makes that clear. Clearly, diversity *in and of itself* will not fully address the issues of the day important to our side (hello, Clarence Thomas), but electing people whose worldviews and views on justice across the board might.

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