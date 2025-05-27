The Play Typer Guy

The Play Typer Guy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
11h

An addiction to power, even as it wanes.

llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
10h

You already know this, but why would they quit? The perks are enormously generous and satisfying. A fully paid-for full-time staff to fulfill the real grunt work and satisfy your every whim. Great health care and generous pension and travel opportunities. Many, many, many opportunities for legal enrichment, and as many illegal opportunities as you care to risk. If you are an attention whore (and many are) you get to stand in front of a camera whenever you want to opine and spin. And you can even do some good for your constituents from time to time to generate the praise and self-satisfaction you crave.

